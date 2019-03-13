Mansfield mum organises special prom for twin daughters who were going to miss out

Prom is a long standing tradition for 16-year-olds to dress up and celebrate leaving secondary school - but two Mansfield twins were about to miss out.

Jasmine and Bethany Currie, have a genetic condition called TUBA1A which causes similar symptoms to cerebral palsy and go to Fountaindale School in Harlow Wood, which they will leave when they are 18 and not 16.

Louise is pictured with son Nathan, eight, Jasmine and Bethany.

However, as the girls who live on Oak Tree Lane used to attend St. Patricks RC Primary; their mum Louise Grafton said it “would have been awful seeing their friends go to prom and not them.”

The 45-year-old has now organised a prom for the twins, other pupils at special schools and home schooled children.

She said: “They are quite excited, we haven’t been dress shopping yet, I’m saving that for a bit later. But I know one girl has got her dress ready."

The prom will be held at Portland College on July 5 and 40 children have already said they are going.

To donate money to the prom visit https://www.gofundme.com/the-special-prom