Forensic students are on the mark to help solve college ‘murder’

A murder investigation has been taking place at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield.

Room 303 at the college’s Derby Road campus was sealed off with police tape following discovery of a ‘body’.

Students Megan Shorthouse and Taylor Roberts test their forensic skills at the West Nottinghamshire College 'murder scene'.

The mock scene was for BTEC level three applied science students to test their investigative, forensic and scientific skills.

Students undertook a week of investigations, following the same protocol which police and forensics would do in a real-life case.

The room was sealed and markers were placed around evidence, which included a hammer beside the body which had a large head injury, blood splatters on the wall, a bloodied footprint, a computer with information on screen and remnants of food and drink on the desk.

The class of 18 students used their skills to measure and photograph pieces of evidence as well as use powders for finger print gathering throughout the room and made their notes.

Megan Shorthouse, 16, one of the students who took part, said: “I’ve always had an interest in forensics and when I saw this course, I knew immediately I wanted to study on it as I’d love to eventually be a forensic scientist.

“This project has introduced me to a lot of new skills and it’s so interesting.”

Melanie Pykett, course tutor, added: “This unit has definitely created a lot of enthusiasm amongst the class – it’s the part that everyone has been looking forward to.”

