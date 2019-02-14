Emotional send off for Sutton school teaching assistant

After over two decades of service at Skegby Junior Academy, teaching assistant Kerry Jones was given a big send off.

Students presented her with cards, flowers and chocolate, as pupils and teachers alike shared in a tearful farewell assembly.

Kerry Jones joined became a teaching assistant 21 years ago after moving to Mansfield Woodhouse in 1998.

She announced her retirement due to her ill health.

Pauline Marples, principle of Skegby Junior Academy,said: “She is the glue that holds the whole team together”

“It’s not just her academic support, but her caring side as she cares about the personal development of each of the children”

“Most children who have been here know her and remember her for her kind and caring nature.”

Claire Flow , Kerry’s colleague added: “she is so caring, she looks after all the staff as much as she looks after the kids”

“She is like a mum to us.”

Mrs Jones tenure had seen her serve generations of families, with a number of her current pupils being the children of her former students.

On her farewell she said: “I cried my eyes out, it was so lovely”

“I’ll miss how caring everyone is and how much the staff care about the students”

“This whole school has a heart of gold and I’ll always remember its wonderful spirit.”

Mrs Jones has already made plans for her retirement.

She said: “I’ll probably go on lots of walks with the dog and spend time with the grand kids, but I also want to go to lots of different places”

“There are a lot of different places I haven’t seen.”