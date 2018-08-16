Dukeries School celebrate ‘best A level results in school’s history’

The Dukeries Academy in Ollerton have celebrated the “best result in the school’s history” at this year’s A level results day.

Of those achieving A* to C grades, 73% managed to secure three A levels, while an overall majority of pupils (53%) achieved three A* to B grades - far exceeding national averages and beating the school’s 2016 result of 41%.

All smiles for results day.

Students built on their excellent GCSE results and students have secured places at a range of prestigious universities.

One of these students is Jacob Berry, who has secured a place at Oxford University to study Ancient and Modern History after achieving three A* grades in English, history and sociology.

Josh Thrower also achieved an outstanding set of results with three A*s in Geography, Maths, Physics and an A in Further Maths. Josh will now go on to study Pure Maths at Durham University.

Jacey Peacock followed a more vocational route and studied

Medical science, Health and Social Care, IFS and English, achieving two Distinctions and two B grades. She has now secured a place at Nottingham University to study Adult Nursing.

Claire Leitheiser, school principal, said: “The staff and I are exceptionally proud of the way in which our students are growing in confidence and aspiration.

“Our students have built on their excellent GCSE results, and they are achieving the highest possible grades with the support of their exceptional teachers.

“It goes without saying that none of this would be possible without the support we receive from our parents.

“The partnership between the parents and our sixth form has been central to our continued success this year.

“I wish all students the very best and congratulate the universities on attracting our talented students.”