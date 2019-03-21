College construction students helping shape university’s future

Eight students from the BTEC extended diploma in construction and the built environment course at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield were invited to Sheffield Hallam University to take part in the Chartered Institute of Building’s Student Challenge Day.

The university is in the early stages of a 20-year refurbishment project with the initial five year project costing in the region of £200 million.

The university invited teams from colleges in the region to tour the university and see the construction plans in place.

Seven college groups met with staff and industry leaders to put their ideas forward for regenerating the main eating spaces at the university – known as the Heartspace.

The students had to consider how the refurbishment would take place, ensuring minimal disruption to students, plant and machinery needed and the aesthetics of the building.

The winning group of West Nottinghamshire students impressed judges with their attention to detail, ensuring the new area it considered mental health and wellbeing for staff and students at the university.

Their designs incorporated a fish tank an eleven-meter high living wall and the inclusion of rainwater harvesting.

Students Sumanjit Kaur Johal, Holly Seals, Joseph Riley and Archie Lewis also included a steel heart design, made from recycled steel which reflects Sheffield’s steel heritage.

Sumanjit said: “At the start of the competition we felt quite prepared and confident as we’d had some time to discuss our initial ideas.

“I enjoyed the marshmallow and spaghetti construction challenge in between the competitions for a bit of fun and I was delighted to win the ‘best female’ trophy.

“It was good going to a university and representing West Nottinghamshire College and we were proud to win three awards out of four on the day.”