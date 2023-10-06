News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood: Six-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by car

A young boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Eastwood.
By John Smith
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:02 BST
The incident happened during the afternoon on Wednesday, October 4 on Harvest Road, which is next to the Florence Nightingale Academy.

The child’s injuries are not thought be life-threatening.

The collision happened on Harvest Road in Eastwood. Photo: Google
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Harvest Road at around 3.20pm on Wednesday afternoon after a collision involving a car and a child.

“The six-year-old boy was taken from the scene by ambulance and is being treated in hospital.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

“Additional witnesses are asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident 480 of 4 October 2023.”

