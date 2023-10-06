Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened during the afternoon on Wednesday, October 4 on Harvest Road, which is next to the Florence Nightingale Academy.

The child’s injuries are not thought be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on Harvest Road in Eastwood. Photo: Google

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Harvest Road at around 3.20pm on Wednesday afternoon after a collision involving a car and a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The six-year-old boy was taken from the scene by ambulance and is being treated in hospital.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.