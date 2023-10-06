Eastwood: Six-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by car
The incident happened during the afternoon on Wednesday, October 4 on Harvest Road, which is next to the Florence Nightingale Academy.
The child’s injuries are not thought be life-threatening.
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Harvest Road at around 3.20pm on Wednesday afternoon after a collision involving a car and a child.
“The six-year-old boy was taken from the scene by ambulance and is being treated in hospital.
“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.
“Additional witnesses are asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident 480 of 4 October 2023.”