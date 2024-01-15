News you can trust since 1952
As temperatures drop, firefighters have urged people to ensure they keep their chimneys clean and swept regularly after an Eastwood crew helped tackle a blaze in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 15th Jan 2024, 17:32 GMT
Firefighters from Eastwood and Carlton were called to the fire on Watnall Road at 9.35am on Monday, Janaury 15.

The fire was extinguished using chimney rods and small tools.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The chimney was heavily logged with debris.

"We left the scene around 11am, after completing a safe and well visit at the property.”

