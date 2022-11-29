After receiving the results of their DIY health check, the team went on to play their best season and is now gearing up for a women’s softball cricket festival in Spain next year.

The group – Hayley Stocks, aged 30, 38-year-old Rebecca Stanbridge, Hannah Hurrell, 43, and 60-year-old Nora Dockrell – underwent at-home blood tests from healthcare provider Medichecks.

The finger-prick tests analysed 16 biomarkers including cholesterol, thyroid, kidney, and liver function, as well as vitamins and minerals that can affect energy levels and mental wellbeing.

Eastwood Town Cricket Club's women's team.

Two of them were flagged as vitamin D deficient, which can cause aches and pains, low energy, tiredness, poor memory and difficulties concentrating, while three are now seeking GP advice to rule out any serious conditions, following readings outside of the ‘healthy’ range.

Nora had a high ferritin score, which could indicate liver damage or an inflammatory condition, as well as an elevated reading for enzyme ALT, alongside raised levels of triglycerides, which can indicate liver damage and a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

The grandmother-of-four, said: “The advice was to eat more oily fish to improve my ‘good’ cholesterol. I was also told to try to reduce saturated fats.”

Mum-of-three Rebecca Stanbridge said: “I’ve had pains for a long time, but over Christmas last year I noticed if I drank alcohol I was in agony. Now I know my liver markers are higher than normal, I’ll feel more confident to go to the GP to get answers.

“I also discovered my vitamin D was low, so I’ve started taking supplements and feel a lot better, I used to be so tired all the time.”

Hannah, a mum-of-three currently studying for a masters in psychology, said: “Life is busy and when you have niggles it’s easy to dismiss it. The test flagged some areas of concern, so I’m going to get it sorted.”

Team captain Hayley, a lorry driver, volunteered for the test after being troubled by fainting and fatigue. She discovered she has low vitamin B12.

Dr Sam Rodgers, Medichecks chief medical officer, said: “At-home blood tests can provide valuable peace of mind and reassurance, and that’s what most of our customers find.

“Our bodies change over the years – being aligned to those changes and taking positive steps to improve wellbeing is a good thing.”

The tests will set the Eastwood ladies in good stead as they head into winter training, with a group heading to Murcia for a women’s softball cricket festival in May 2023.

It adds to a milestone season, with the team entering a hardball league this season for the first time, as the club celebrates 70 years since it was founded, in 1952.

Hayley said: “The women’s team make a positive contribution to the club and our confidence has grown since we started in 2019. We’re always looking for new players, of all ages and abilities, and it’s a great social scene, too.”