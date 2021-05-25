Eagle-eyed passer-by praised for helping police track down suspects after Church Warsop car crash

The incident happened when the vehicle ploughed into a wall and a lamppost on Coggins Lane at around 9.30am on Monday.

Officers say the occupants left the crash site and ran off before they were apprehended with the help of the passer-by in nearby Glannis Square.

The men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop after a road accident.

The scene of the car crash crash in Church Warsop on Monday. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue.

Insp Nick Butler, district commander for Mansfield, praised the member of public for helping to locate the men.

“This was a great bit of work, initially by a lone officer, to track down three suspects so quickly,” he said.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the member of the public who followed the suspects and pointed out their location to the first officer to arrive on scene.

The scene was made safe by crews from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue.

“Dangerous driving costs lives and will never be tolerated on our roads.

"The events of yesterday remain the subject of a live investigation and we are appealing for all witnesses – especially those who may have dashcam footage of the incident – to come forward by calling police on 101 quoting incident 144 of 24 May.”

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the incident to make the car safe after it was abandoned.

The three men, aged 41, 36 and 22, were taken to Mansfield Police Station and later released under investigation.

