Duo warned over nuisance motorbike riding in Biidworth

Two young men have been warned by police following reports of nuisance motorbikes in Blidworth.

A police spokesman said: “Two young males were stopped on Belle Vue Lane with an off-road motorbike and a small quad bike.

“The males were warned regarding their manner of riding and issued with a Section 69 warning.

“If they continue within the next 12 months, the vehicles will be liable for seizure.”

The incident happened this afternoon, Thursday, March 29.

Two other men have been given warnings for riding motorbikes on public footpaths in Clipstone, as well as another man in Bilsthorpe.