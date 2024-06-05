National Highways are reporting severe delays after the M1 southbound has been closed due to police incident from J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) to J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood).
Congestion is backed up through J29 at Chesterfield and up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover), with the A611 Derby Road and the A61 through Clay Cross also congested as traffic diverts.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between by 9am this morning
