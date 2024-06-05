Drivers warned of long delays as police incident closes M1 motorway

By Phil Bramley
Published 5th Jun 2024, 07:34 BST
Drivers are being warned of long delays this morning, after a police incident has led to the closure of the M1 southbound, with diverted traffic building up in Chesterfield and Clay Cross

National Highways are reporting severe delays after the M1 southbound has been closed due to police incident from J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) to J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood).

Congestion is backed up through J29 at Chesterfield and up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover), with the A611 Derby Road and the A61 through Clay Cross also congested as traffic diverts.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between by 9am this morning

Long queues have formed due to the closure of the M1 southbound this morning

Long queues have formed due to the closure of the M1 southbound this morning Photo: Motorway cameras

