Drivers warned of long delays after lorry fire closes lanes on M1 near Mansfield
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the motorway this morning, after a lorry fire has closed lanes on the M1 near Mansfield
National Highways is reporting that there are long delays following the incident on the M1 northbound between junctions J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover)
Two lanes remain closed on the M1 and normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until 10.30am this morning.