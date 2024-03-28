Drivers warned of long delays after lorry fire closes lanes on M1 near Mansfield

Drivers are being warned of long delays on the motorway this morning, after a lorry fire has closed lanes on the M1 near Mansfield
By Phil Bramley
Published 28th Mar 2024, 07:38 GMT
National Highways is reporting that there are long delays following the incident on the M1 northbound between junctions J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover)

Two lanes remain closed on the M1 and normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until 10.30am this morning.

