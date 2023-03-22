News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
11 minutes ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
1 hour ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
1 hour ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
16 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
17 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Drivers warned of long delays after crash closes three lanes of M1

Drivers are being warned of long delays on the rush-hour commute this morning, after a crash has closed three lanes of the M1 motorway.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 07:46 GMT- 1 min read

National Highways says the incident, on the M1 southbound, between junctions J29 and J28, is currently causing delays of up to 50 minutes compared to normal traffic flow.

They estimate that the incident will not clear until betwen 10am and 10.15am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three of the four lanes on the motorway are currently closed between junctions J29 and J28 following the crash, which is understood to involve multiple vehicles.

The crash is causing long delays this morning
The crash is causing long delays this morning
The crash is causing long delays this morning
Most Popular

Congestion is currently backed up to J29a (Markham Vale)

Drivers