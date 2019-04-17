Drivers caught speeding during Nottinghamshire village crackdown

Five motorists were warned for their 'excess speed' during a police crackdown

Officers targeting illegal off-road vehicles as part of Operation Jericho conducted speed checks in Southwell and Muskham.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Speeding in our villages and towns is a problem often reported to us across all of the Sherwood area. It is pleasing to see most drivers adhering to the speed limits, today! Speed kills and excess speed is a 'Fatal four' offence.

"Always expect to be prosecuted if your speed is excessive or blatantly dangerous."