Driver who was found slumped over the wheel in Ollerton has been recalled to prison

Police officers were called after members of the public spotted a man slumped at the wheel of his car in the middle of the A614 near Ollerton.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for a breath test, possession of a bladed article, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

James Porter, of Calderdale, Wollaton, was arrested just after midnight on February 15.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on February 16, where he pleaded guilty, and has been recalled to prison.

