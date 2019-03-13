Driver rescued from car after Edwinstowe accident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Fire crews from Edwinstowe and Warsop extricated a female driver after the car left the carriageway on the #A6075 The incident happened at around 2am today (March 13) The casualty was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service. The casualty was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service. Storm Gareth causes delays to East Midlands Train services These are all the Mansfield schools that require improvement, according to Ofsted