Driver rescued from car after Edwinstowe accident

Fire crews from Edwinstowe and Warsop extricated a female driver after the car left the carriageway on the #A6075

The incident happened at around 2am today (March 13)

The casualty was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

