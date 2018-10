A crash happened on the M1 after a driver mistook lane one to be the hard shoulder and decided to stop for a rest.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the crash which happened on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 28 and 29.

Car thought it was on the hard shoulder

The tweet said: "Mondeo driver was so tired he mistook lane one of four to be the hard shoulder and decided to stop for a rest.

"Here is the result (pictured).

"Minor injuries and Mondeo driver reported for careless driving."