Driver 'lucky to be alive' after two lorries crash on M1 near Mansfield

Officers said the incident, between Junction 29A, for Markham Vale, and Junction 30, at Barlborough, happened when one lorry ploughed into the back of another.

Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit tweeted yesterday: “Lorry one has blowout and slows in lane one. Lorry two fails to see this and drives into the back of it.

“Check the damage – the driver is incredibly lucky to escape death. Small cut to head and hopefully buying a Lottery ticket.”

Police say one driver is lucky to be alive after two lorries crashed on the M1 in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire RPU.