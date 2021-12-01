Driver 'lucky to be alive' after two lorries crash on M1 near Mansfield

Police say a driver is lucky to be alive after two lorries crashed on the M1 near Mansfield.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:45 pm

Officers said the incident, between Junction 29A, for Markham Vale, and Junction 30, at Barlborough, happened when one lorry ploughed into the back of another.

Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit tweeted yesterday: “Lorry one has blowout and slows in lane one. Lorry two fails to see this and drives into the back of it.

“Check the damage – the driver is incredibly lucky to escape death. Small cut to head and hopefully buying a Lottery ticket.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Plans to flatten heart of Mansfield estate to make way for ‘community hub’

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Police say one driver is lucky to be alive after two lorries crashed on the M1 in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire RPU.
Police say one driver is lucky to be alive after two lorries crashed on the M1 in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire RPU.
Chad