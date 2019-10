A motorist was cut from their car after a three vehicle smash in Ashfield.

It happened on School Hill, Annesley, at around 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 1).

Crews from Hucknall and Alfreton attended the scene and cut one motorist from their car.

The motorist was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

