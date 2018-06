A driver has been arrested after going the wrong way down the M1.

Officers in Derbyshire today stopped a red Ford Transit van travelling north on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 (Alfreton) and 29 (Chesterfield).

They are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly those who may have with 'dash-cam' footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 581 of June 1.