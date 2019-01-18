Drink driver tipped off cops with slow driving in Rainworth

A boozy motorist aroused the suspicions of police by driving slowly around a roundabout outside Rainworth and going back the way he had come, a court heard.

The officer followed John Bryan’s silver VW Passat as it drove slowly and swerved on the A617, at 10.30pm, on December 8.

A test revealed he had 79 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Bryan, a roofer of previous good character, had been visiting Centre Parcs with his girlfriend and had been drinking.

“He heard that his mother had fallen ill,” said Mr Pridham. “He made a stupid decision to drive home and got lost.

“To add insult to injury the day before this he had been laid off.”

Bryan, 53, of Oakwood Drive, Grimsby, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if completed by February 2020.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a govenment surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.