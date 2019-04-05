Drink driver in Worksop claimed he had been stabbed

A drink driver who was caught in Worksop told magistrates he was claiming sick pay because he had been stabbed three times, a court heard.

Daniel Wright was “clearly very drunk and couldn’t stand up straight,” when he was found in Lead Hill car park, at 4am, on March 3, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“Officers asked him if he planned to drive and he said he was waiting for a lift,” he said.

“Within 30 seconds they were told he was driving off. The car was stopped on Bridge Street.”

A test revealed he had 80 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Wright, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: “I thought I would get a ticket. I was just moving it down the road.

“I shouldn’t have done it really, should I?”

He said he was currently off work after being stabbed three times.

Wright, 31, of Hoptonwood Close, Middleton by Wirksworth, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 20 months, but the disqualification will be cut by 152 days if he completes a drink driver rehabilitation course by May 2020.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.

