Drink driver “fortunate not to hit a person” in Mansfield

A drink driver who clipped the kerb and twisted his front wheel in Mansfield was told he was fortunate he didn’t hit a person, a court heard.

Oskar Szynal was found standing beside his Toyota Celica, on Carter Lane, on July 27, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He was drinking at a friend’s house and was taking his girlfriend home. He didn’t think he was over the limit.

“He thinks that maybe the measures were far higher than pub measures. No one was injured.”

She said the factory worker would struggle to get to his job on the outskirts of Ollerton because of limited public transport.

Szynal, 22, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Magistrates told him he was fortunate he hit the kerb and not a person.

He was disqualified for 18 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will cut the ban by 137 days if he completes it before July 2019.

He was fined £269, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.