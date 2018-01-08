Drink drive woman downed cider before Mansfield Woodhouse trip

A woman downed strong cider and drove to Mansfield Woodhouse in the early hours of the morning after an argument with her partner, a court heard.

Kelly Davies was found smoking a cigarette at the wheel of her stationary BMW, on Leeming Lane North, at 4.45am, on December 17.

A breath test revealed she had 87 microgrammes of alcohol, in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd said: “She told police she had drunk half a bottle of strong cider at home. Her partner had returned home from the pub and there was an argument.

“She wanted to get out of the house. She drove to Mansfield Woodhouse and stopped for a cigarette.”

Davies, 40, of Princess Avenue, Warsop, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Davies, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates she was “truly sorry” and “it was silly,” but she had been “in a dark place” because her mother was poorly.

“I am not a drinker and I have not had a drink since,” she said. “I don’t intend to again.”

She was fined £208, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned for 21 months, but she was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 159 days, if completed by February 2019.