A dramatic video which shows flames shoot into the air is a bleak reminder of why you should never put water on a chip pan fire.

The video uploaded to YouTube by J1mjamyaha was shared by Ashfield Fire Station.

A spokesman for the station said: "Most people know to never put water onto a chip pan fire.

"But have you ever seen what happens if you do? Watch this video.

"Swap your chip pan for an electric deep fat fryer – electrical deep fat fryers that plug into the wall are so much safer to use."