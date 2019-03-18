Dramatic video of masked men ramming hunt saboteurs near Southwell

Masked men rammed two hunt saboteurs' cars with an unmarked vehicle near Southwell



A video posted by Sheffield and Manchester Hunt saboteurs shows the Toyota Landcruiser drive out of a side road and almost tipping over a car.

Masked men ram hunt sabs car near Southwell.

The landcruiser is then seen hitting another vehicle further up the road before it was driven off.

The drama unfolded as the saboteurs attended a hunt near Southwell on Saturday (March 16), according to posts of the Facebook page of Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs.

The owner of the first car to be rammed who did not want to be identified said:

"Yesterday we visited the Rufford and Grove with Yorkshire Hunt Saboteurs, Manchester Hunt Sabs and Liverpool Hunt Sabs at Goldhill Farm just North West of Southwell."""

From the off, we had a Toyota Landcruiser full of goons attempting to intimidate the Sheff and Manc vehicles. This was all premeditated as the Land Cruiser had no front number plate and a rear number plate that was intentionally smeared with something to make it unreadable.

"Within an hour of the riders leaving the meet the Land Cruiser had rammed two parked up sab vehicles.

"Nottinghamshire Police turned up after the ramming only to threaten sabs with a dispersal order moments after telling us we couldn’t use one of the rammed vehicles as it was unsafe."

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a report of driving offences and criminal damage involving a vehicle in Lower Kirklington Road, Southwell, which happened at around 11.18am on Saturday (16 March 2019).

“We received a report that two vehicles were rammed by a dark-coloured 4x4 vehicle. One person suffered minor injuries.

“An officer has been in contact with the caller and we’re aware of the existence of video footage of the incident which we have requested as part of our investigation.

“Anyone with any information about the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 331 of 16 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Chad has approached the Rufford and Grove Hunt for a comment.

More when we have it.