Dramatic rise in results

A school’s exam results have ‘rose dramatically’ since its last Ofsted inspection.

Morven Park Primary and Nursery School “wasted no time” in addressing teaching after progress across key stage 2, which covers students from seven to 11, fell considerably in 2016.

Ofsted, the education watchdog found the school on School Street, Kirkby, has been able to carry on its ‘good’ quality of education and has been praised for its pupil respects and ‘consistent strong teaching’ in early years.

Inspector Roary Pownall said: “The school made a number of brisk improvements to the quality of teaching. This improved pupils’ achievement greatly.

“Consequently, pupils in Year 6 last year made at least average progress in writing, and their progress in reading and mathematics was above average.”

The school was also praised for its ‘Hands are not for hurting’ project which informs pupils about appropriate and inappropriate touching.

The visit was the first short inspection carried out since the school was judged to be good in October 2014.

Inspector Pownall said: “Pupils are taught well how to respect others.

“Those I met during my visit explained that it was important to treat everyone kindly, regardless of their appearance, ability, religion, culture, family background or structure, or language.”

Mark Watson, head teacher at the school for 14 years has said he is happy with the report.

He said: “Maintaining our good outcome it is a tremendous achievement.

“We are all proud of the school our motto ‘We’re all unique, together as one’ is at the heart of everything we do.

“We will continue to share our outstanding practice thought out the school.”

The inspector also found at the visit held in February that safeguarding at the school is ‘effective’, noting that staff have been “trained well”, and were “able to describe to me accurately the wide variety of indicators that could point to different forms of abuse of a child.”

To improve the inspector advised the “leaders of English and mathematics give each teacher an ongoing, bespoke package of support to ensure that teaching in all classes matches the very best.”

Inspector Roary Pownall said: “You and the staff also ensure that pupils learn to become good young citizens by, for example, donating items for the community food bank, and by raising money to purchase school uniform for needy children in Africa.

