Dramatic pictures show damaged car after Pleasley crash

Firefighters were called to crash involving a car and a lamp post in Pleasley.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:39 am

Firefighters based at Shirebrook fire station said they were called to the scene on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, just before 7.30pm on February 16.

Pictures show a car wrapped around a lamp post.

A fire service spokesman said: “The vehicle was made safe and casualties were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

The scene of the collision on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley.

Firefighters at the scene.
