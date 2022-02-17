Dramatic pictures show damaged car after Pleasley crash
Firefighters were called to crash involving a car and a lamp post in Pleasley.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:30 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:39 am
Firefighters based at Shirebrook fire station said they were called to the scene on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, just before 7.30pm on February 16.
Pictures show a car wrapped around a lamp post.
A fire service spokesman said: “The vehicle was made safe and casualties were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”