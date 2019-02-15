Dozens of new trucks for chilled-food haulier NFT

An Alfreton-based haulier that distributes chilled-food products has invested significantly in 82 new Renault trucks as part of a nationwide upgrading programme.

Every week, NFT’s network transports more than 110,000 pallets of products from food and drink manufacturers to grocery retailers in 400 delivery locations across the UK.

But the long-established business, which has its head office at the Clover Nook Industrial Estate, needs to upgrade its vehicles every three years to ensure safety, efficiency, fuel economy and driver comfort.

So 82 new trucks, including 40 to be based at Alfreton, will add to the 500 truck units and 650 trailers that NFT currently has.

The company bought the T-Range trucks from East Midlands Renault trucks dealer, RH Commercial Vehicles (RHCV), which also has a site based at Clover Nook.

RHCV previously provided the haulier with 20 trucks to support its work with Sainsbury’s. This was followed by a further 32 tractor units, supplied on a 12-month rental agreement, in partnership with RHCV’s sister company, RH Rentals.

NFT’s fleet engineer David Seaton said: “We initially ran a trial with RHCV and Renault Trucks, with a view to gaining solid data and feedback from a number of vehicles within the operation.

“The trucks performed well and the reaction from drivers was good, so we have further improved the specification for the new vehicles.

“We returned to RHCV again because we were offered a competitive package and an excellent service.

“The effort and time that was put in by the sales team was second to none as they worked closely with us to understand our business requirements and our desire to operate to the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

“We are looking to upgrade other trucks again at the end of the year and will be returning to RHCV when we do.”

Paul Pearson, commercial director at RHCV, said: “It is the ethos of RHCV to always go the extra mile for our customers. We are glad that we were able to support NFT once again in upgrading its impressive fleet and providing reliable trucks that provide safety, efficiency, fuel economy and driver comfort.”

RHCV has been selling, leasing servicing and repairing heavy (HGV) and light commercial (LCV) vehicles across the East Midlands for four decades. The company employs 110 staff across its four sites in the East Midlands, in Nottingham, Cossington and Northampton as well as Alfreton.