Dozens of firefighters tackle major blaze in Mansfield town centre
Firefighters have been tackling a large fire in the centre of Mansfield this morning.
Crews were called to premises above Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, in the early hours.
At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including two crews from Ashfield Fire Station and a crew from Shirebrook Fire Station.
Firefighters said this morning: “Roads remain closed, please avoid Market street and surrounding areas.”