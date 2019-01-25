Downing Street needs a new resident to move in.....

Downing Street is looking for a new resident.

No, Theresa May has not stepped down because of Brexit stress. And no, Jeremy Corbyn has not won his fight for a General Election.

We’re talking of a less famous, but more affordable, Downing Street address. In Sutton.

For the two-bedroomed, mid-terrace house at 4 Downing Street is on the market, at a guide price of £45,000, and will be sold at auction at Nottingham racecourse on February 15.

Laura Wiles, valuer at SDL Auctions Graham Penny, said: “This a good investment property at a very memorable address. It is ideal for for those looking to expand their letting portfolio, with a potential monthly rental income of £425, or for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder.”

The ground floor boasts a lounge and fitted breakfast kitchen, with a built-in electric oven, plus access to both a cellar and an enclosed back garden.

On the first floor are a master bedroom and bathroom, while stairs from the landing lead to a second bedroom in the attic.