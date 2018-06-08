Do you want to be based at the former Huthwaite Leisure Centre?

The former Huthwaite Leisure Centre is to be opened as a community base - and groups are being asked if they would like a room.

The facility on New Street, Huthwaite, was originally a school and more recently converted to a leisure centre with a gym, one court hall, bar, kitchen, snooker room, associated changing facilities and office space, and with off street parking.

Ashfield District Council, who own the building, are inviting community groups or other interested parties to submit a sustainable business plan to operate the site, with or without a leisure focus, at no future cost to the council.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, council leader, recently stopped plans for the building to be demolished, he said: “I am pleased to announce that the council are putting out a call out for business cases from charities and community groups for the leasing of the former Huthwaite Leisure Centre building.

“The council is keen to hear from groups and is happy to consider low or free rentals providing the group is able to take on the operating costs of the building as part of the lease.”

Expressions of interest including a business plan will be accepted from Friday, June 1, 2018 to Friday, July 6.

Submissions should be returned to Theresa Hodgkinson – t.hodgkinson@ashfield.gov.uk