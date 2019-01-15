Do you recognise these two men wanted for questioning by police after a Mansfield Town away game

Two men are wanted for questioning by police after a Mansfield Town away game where a man was injured.

Lincolnshire Police have just released CCTV images of the men from the Lincoln City FC versus Mansfield Town FC match on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

After the match rival supporters threw coins and bottles at each other within Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium.

One Lincoln City season ticket holder, a 51-year-old man, was hit in the eye by an object causing injury. The long-term prognosis for his vision is still to be determined.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “If you are one of these people or if you recognise them and have not yet contacted the police then please call us as a matter of urgency as you may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting occurrence number 18000569163, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”