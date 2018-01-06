Do you know an extraordinary child?

Children aged between eight and 12-years-old are wanted to compete for the title of Child Genius.

The search is on for the next series of Channel 4’s Child Genius.

And to help youngsters get ready for the series an Open Day is being held on Saturday, January 27, at London NW1.

There will be workshops for the children, quick fire quizzes, Mensa challenges, strategy puzzles as well as the chance to meet the Mensa team, Child Genius producers and other families.

If you know a child who would like to take part email child.genius@walltowall.co.uk or call 0207 241 9225.