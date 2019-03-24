Huthwaite animal rescuer Janet Jago Lee has appealed to anyone who can give friendly Bib the cat a loving home.

Janet said: "Sadly as a result of illness Bib finds herself looking for a very understanding and patient person.

Do you have room in your heart for Bib?

"Bib is five years old, neutered, not chipped, and is ok with other cats if given very gentle introduction and lots of time.

"She is very friendly and loves to be close and snuggle in.

"Who can give this little princess a chance?"

If you are interested in adopting Bib, or can help Janet look after her, please contact Janet here