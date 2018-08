A uninsured, disqualified driver with no MOT or tax on the vehicle has had their car seized by Derbyshire Police.

Yesterday, Friday, August 17 on the A444 a motorist caught the attention of the Roads Policing Unit with a poor overtake.

A force spokesman said: “No surprise to find our driver has no insurance, disqualified from driving until 2019, MOT expired October 2017 and no Tax. One long walk back to Mansfield starts here.”