Did you see fatal Mansfield crash?

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal for information after a man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike in Mansfield.

It happened just before 8pm on Thursday 11 January 2018 on the A617 at the junction of Water Lane.

Ralph Weller, 56, of Sutton-in-Ashfield sadly died at the scene. A 38-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bike suffered serious injuries and the car driver was also injured.

Officers now want to speak to the drivers of three cars who may have seen what happened. They are; a silver Mini, a white Ford Kuga and a silver Volkswagen Beetle.

If you use this route and drive these cars, please get in touch with police. If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 761 of 11 January 2018. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.