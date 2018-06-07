Devoted Warsop pair Amy and Arnold, who died within days of each other, ‘could not bear to be apart’

An inseparable Warsop couple who were married for more than 46 years died just days apart as they could not bear to be without each other.

Arnold Hardy aged 89 passed away on April 30 at the Sycamores nursing home, Mansfield and his wife Amy died on May 10 at King’s Mill Hospital.

Eldest daughter Eileen Sampson 74 paid tribute to her mum and the man who had been dad to her and her sister and three brothers for nearly five decades.

Amy and former Wellbeck Colliery miner Arnold tied the knot at Mansfield Register Office in 1972. Her first husband Cyril Barker died in 1969.

Eileen said: “Mum went in Queens Medical Centre on Christmas Day after she had a fall.

“When she came home, Dad was trying to look after her on his own with a bit of help from us.

“He wanted to look after her through the night, which he did until he was taken ill.”

Amy had not been able to communicate properly for about four years after she had a stroke.

Eileen told how Arnold would visit her after her fall and sit at the side of her bed and she would point at what she wanted . “On one occasion about February time he had a bit of hair stuck up and she pointed at it until he came up to her so she could plaster it down again.”

“Arnold was told he had cancer which was in his lungs liver and brain. They discharged him from hospital and two weeks after he was diagnosed he died.

“He never let on he was so ill, he must have been in agony.

“It was a shock but I’m glad it happened quickly and he didn’t suffer. When he died we didn’t tell mum - we thought it would be cruel and she couldn’t have coped.

The family asked King’s Mill to stop Mrs Hardy’s medication. “She didn’t want it and we wanted to let her go peacefully,” said Eileen. “I believe she knew something was wrong because he didn’t come to see her. My mother would watch everyone coming to see if he was coming behind. She knew but she couldn’t comment, it must have been horrible.

“When mum was taken into hospital they had both decided that if one of them died, the other did not want to be resuscitated when they were poorly.

“I think she wanted to be with him - they did everything together.” Everyone at King’s Mill Hospital stroke unit were fabulous. They kept her dignity to the very end.”