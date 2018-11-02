Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Long Eaton yesterday (November 2)

The driver was driving his girlfriends car with no insurance, and six points on his provisional licence.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stop driver in Long Eaton with six points on provisional license. Picture courtesy of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The unit tweeted: "Totting up ban incoming before he’s even got started. #Seized."