Derbyshire Road Police charge driver in Selston for failing to stop

Derbyshire Road Policing unit have charged a dangerous driver who failed to stop for Derbyshire Police's Armed response unit last month.

Robert Logan, aged 31, of Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield, was driving dangerously on the M1 to Selston for 19 minutes before he was stopped last night (November 1)

He also failed to stop for Derbyshire Police's Armed response unit last month, and the road policing unit the night before.

He was caught after colliding with a wall, and later explained in a police interview that he had failed to stop as he’d be in trouble for not having a licence.

The driver admitted all offences and has been charged and given bail to attend court.

He is charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.