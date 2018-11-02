Derbyshire Road Police charge dangerous driver in Selston after two car collision

Derbyshire Road Policing unit have charged a dangerous driver who failed to stop for Derbyshire Police's Armed response unit last month.

The driver was driving dangerously on the M1 to Selston for 19 minutes before they were stopped last night (November 1)

Derbyshire Road Police charge dangerous Selston driver after two car collision

He also failed to stop for Derbyshire Police's Armed response unit last month, and the road policing unit the night before.

The driver was caught after colliding with two vehicles and a wall, and later explained in a police interview that he had failed to stop as he’d be in trouble for not having a licence.

The driver admitted all offences and has been charged and given bail to attend court.

Police have not yet confirmed what offences the driver was charged with.