A road in Derbyshire has been closed due to a crash.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the B6025 was shut between Westhouses and Tibshelf while it dealt with a "serious collision".

In a tweet, the force said: "The road is closed and is likely to be so for some time.

"Drivers are asked to leave more time for their journeys and seek an alternative route."

No further details have been released at this time.