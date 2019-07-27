Derbyshire Police dealing with 'serious traffic accident' causing 'disruption' near Chatsworth Park

Derbyshire Police are currently on the scene near Chatsworth Park where there has been a serious accident.

The force reported that it has "a lot of resources" on the scene at the B6012, near the Park, at about 2.15pm today (July 27).

Expect disruption on the B6012.

Road users have been advised to "expect disruption" while emergency services deal with the accident.

It is unknown whether there are any fatalities or serious injuries at this time.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic incident on the B6012, near Chatsworth Park.

"We have a lot of resources on scene, so expect some disruption."