Derbyshire Police boss praises Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

The actions of more than 100 emergency response teams and volunteers on a training day have been praised by Derbyshire Police’s Chief Superintendent.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team organised a multi-agency training day in the Peak District based on finding a missing child and brought together five different rescue teams including Buxton MRT, Derby MRT, Cheshire Association of Lowland Search And Rescue (ALSAR), Staffordshire ALSAR and Watersafe UK were involved, as well as a number of police search advisors.

Chief Superintendent Dick Hargreaves, who is in charge of operational policing, said: “Mountain, hillside and remote rescues can be difficult and risky for those involved, and so training exercises like these are essential in helping prepare the teams for any challenges they may face, and to test out their skills and equipment

“I would like to thank both the volunteers who took part in the exercise and our mountain rescue teams overall for the valuable service they provide. They can be called upon at all times of the day and night to help in many different kinds of incidents, from searches for missing people to situations where their specialist skills and equipment can provide a lifeline to people who are lost, stranded or injured.”

The training exercise was based around finding a missing child in a wide search area, which gave the team the chance to test out how they could use a drone, which is currently on loan to the rescue volunteers.

They also ended up treating a real-life casualty during the exercise, a trail biker who had suffered suspected collar bone injuries.

Ch. Supt. Hargreaves added: “This week has given us the chance to raise the profile of the work of volunteers who selflessly give up their time to help the policing family, and the communities we serve across Derbyshire.”