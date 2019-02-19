Derbyshire pervert is jailed after he was found guilty of nine indecent assaults against youngsters

A pervert who was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault involving children has been put behind bars.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, February 18, how John Maiden, 57, of Main Street, Scarcliffe, Chesterfield, had pleaded not guilty to charges during a trial in January but was found guilty by a jury of nine counts of indecent assault.

The charges involved indecencies against youngsters aged under 14 in Bolsover and they were committed during the early 1980s.

Judge Robert Egbuna sentenced Maiden to eight years of custody.