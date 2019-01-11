Derbyshire man lovingly carves Chewbacca sculpture from fallen tree

This life-sized wooden sculpture of Star Wars’ character Chewbacca is out of this world!

The 8ft 7in attraction was lovingly chainsaw carved from a fallen Ash tree trunk by Mick Booth, of Bolsover-based Cosmick Carving.

The sculpture - which has been independently valued by art and Star Wars’ collectors from around the world at £10,000 - is now up for sale.

Mick, 42, said: “Chewbacca stands tall and proud.

“He’s become a popular attraction and talking point in my area.

“I would love for Chewbacca to find a good home where he will be appreciated ideally by lots of people and looked after.

“A fresh coat of oil from time to time will keep him looking amazing.”

He added: “For many years I’ve been creating chainsaw art, sculpting and carving a wide range of animals and fantasy creatures often through specific commissions.

“I’ve put so much heart, soul and the utmost care and affection in to him.”

If you’re interested in buying the sculpture, search for ‘Chewbacca chainsaw carving’ on Facebook.