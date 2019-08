Two fire crews attended a straw fire that spread to a combine harvester.

Firefighters from Alfreton and Ashfield in Nottinghamshire arrived at Newtonwood Lane at Tibshelf at around 10.48pm last night (Sunday, August 25).

The incident involved 100sq meters of cut straw alight that later spread to a combine harvester.

Crews used beaters and flexi packs to extinguish the fire.

READ MORE: MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER CAR CRASHES INTO BUNGALOW IN DERBYSHIRE VILLAGE