Derbyshire drivers face morning disruption as busy A-road between Mansfield and Chesterfield closes after crash
A major A-road which links Mansfield and Chesterfield has closed after a collision this morning.
This is due to an accident that occurred between the B6425 Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton, and Junction 29 of the M1 at Doe Lea.
Traffic is moving slowly in the affected area, and there is congestion back towards the A6175 as drivers attempt to find alternative routes.