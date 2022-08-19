News you can trust since 1952
Derbyshire drivers face morning disruption as busy A-road between Mansfield and Chesterfield closes after crash

A major A-road which links Mansfield and Chesterfield has closed after a collision this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:41 am

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A617 eastbound is currently closed.

This is due to an accident that occurred between the B6425 Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton, and Junction 29 of the M1 at Doe Lea.

Congestion is building in the area.

Traffic is moving slowly in the affected area, and there is congestion back towards the A6175 as drivers attempt to find alternative routes.

