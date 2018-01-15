Derbyshire County Council opens apprenticeship applications

The latest apprenticeship vacancies for Derbyshire County Council are now up for grabs.

There are five business administration apprenticeships available in Chesterfield, Ripley and Matlock.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “Anyone over 16 can do an apprenticeship. So whether you’ve recently left school or are looking to train in something new, an apprenticeship could be the way to go.”

The salary will vary depending on age and will start at £4.05 for 16 to 17-year-old, going up to £5.60 for 18 to 20-years-old, those aged between 21 and 24 will get £7.05 and over 25s will get £7.50.

Those successful will be on a fixed term contract - to complete an apprenticeship, for 13 months from start date.

To read more about the job and to apply click here.