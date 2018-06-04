Delays in Ashfield following lorry and cyclist crash

An air ambulance has been called after a cyclist and lorry have crashed in Ashfield.

One witness said: “There’s been a huge incident at the Ashfield pub junction involving a cyclist and a lorry and traffic is backing up in all directions.”

The incident is believed to have happened at 3.15pm on the A38 junction where the fire station and Ashfield pub is and an air ambulance has also been seen flying towards the scene.

Reports on social media are saying a school child has been involved in the accident, which happened today, Monday, June 4.

Nottinghamshire Police has been contacted for more information.